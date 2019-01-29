< Back to All News

One Arrest In Burglary Of Electric Business

Posted: Jan. 29, 2019 5:21 PM PST

At least one arrest, after the burglary of an electric business in the Grass Valley area. Nevada County Sheriff’s Lieutenant Rob Bringolf says it happened at Gray Electric, in the Loma Rica business district…

Bringolf says investigators developed suspect information and a probable destination of the stolen property. A sting operation was then conducted with one of the suspects, 37-year-old Michael Bond of Grass Valley…

Bringolf says it’s also believed that Bond is a former employee of Gray Electric. The vehicle and property was returned to the business owner.

