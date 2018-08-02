One Arrest Nine Detained After Marijuana Bust

A Nevada City man has been arrested and nine other men were detained, after another marijuana growing operation was discovered in Nevada County. Sheriff’s Lieutenant Rob Bringolf says it covered two adjoining properties. The first property they served a search warrant at was on Skeeter Hollow…

Ka Vue of Oroville, who was tending the gardens, was detained. Bringolf says officers from the narcotics task force then learned that Bradley Pulvers was responsible for the grow and owned an adjoining property on Gas Canyon in Cascade Shores, where more marijuana plants were found. Eight more men connected to Vue were detained at trimming stations. There were also over 120 one-pound packages of processed marijuana and several hundred pounds of dried, unprocessed marijuana. Pulvers was arrested and several firearms and over 85-thousand dollars was found at his home on Willow Valley Road. Bringolf says, with the legalization of marijuana in California, more grows are being sold outside the state…

Bringolf says over 550 plants were seized at the two properties.