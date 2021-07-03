< Back to All News

One Arrest One Still Sought In Graffiti Taggings

Jul. 2, 2021

One arrest, with one suspect still being sought, regarding the recent graffiti taggings in downtown Grass Valley. Police Sergeant Clint Bates says 29-year-old Andrew Lindquist, who is from the local area has been charged…

Lindquist is charged with felony vandalism and carrying a firearm while committing a felony. Also, misdemeanor charges of carrying a firearm while in a vehicle and possession of a high capacity magazine. Meanwhile, Bates says an arrest warrant has been issued for 30-year-old Nicholas Cleven…

Bates says both men were seen on video surveillance footage, including climbing onto the roof of several buildings and defacing the roofs. Four businesses were hit, along with several pieces of city-owned property and some large artist displays. The incidents were reported on the Mill Street Promenade, as well as on South Auburn, West Main, and Neal Streets.

