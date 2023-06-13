< Back to All News

One Arrest Two Cannabis Grows Eradicated

Posted: Jun. 12, 2023 5:46 PM PDT

One arrest, so far, after two cannabis grows in close proximity to each other were seized in the Smartsville area recently. A local man, 35-year-old Boaz Attias, was taken into custody at the first site, which was located on a large undeveloped parcel off Black Road. 342 plants and 17 pounds of processed and packaged cannabis was eradicated there. The second grow, on an undeveloped parcel off Dalzell Road, was much larger, at over 45-hundred plants. Several RV trailers were also found. But Nevada County Sheriff’s Department Senior Administrative Analyst, Leslie Williams, says no other arrests have been made at this time. Two firearms were also seized. And, as is often the case, she says there were numerous fish and game violations, especially near the second grow…

Williams says Attias has not been charged regarding the second grow, at this point…

Williams says there was also evidence, at the second site, that a butane honey oil lab was once in operation.

