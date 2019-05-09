One Charge Dropped Against Norman Murder Suspect

Both suspects in the killing of a Nevada County veteran are now facing trial. Judge Linda Sloven has ruled that there’s enough evidence to try Sean Bryant and Michael McCauley, in the death of 70-year-old Stan Norman, following a preliminary hearing that occurred late last month. But Deputy District Attorney Chris Walsh says Sloven also ruled that McCauley not be tried on the torture allegation. He says prosecutors will likely appeal to a separate Superior Court judge…

Walsh says there would also be a harsher punishment for McCauley, if the torture charge stayed in place…

Walsh says it may take about a month before there’s a ruling on the appeal.