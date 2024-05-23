One Courthouse Site Gets Strong Local Push

As the Judicial Council of California continues reviewing three remaining sites for the new courthouse, Nevada City residents and the City Council have made a strong recommendation regarding one. That’s the property that’s being vacated by the Forest Service on Coyote Street. Greg Chapman was one of a number of locals who indicated to the City Council, Wednesday evening, that the other locations have poor neighborhood compatibility. That’s parcels at the corner of Highway 49 and Coyote Street and the Melo Pello/Hirschman area, at the northwest corner of Cement Hill Road and Highway 49…

The City Council adopted the Courthouse Ad Hoc Committee recommendation of the Forest Service property. Nevada County Supervisors recently approved a 50-year agreement with the Tahoe National Forest to lease another site, across from the Rood Center, for its new office. Other public concerns from past Committee meetings about the other two sites included fire evacuation impacts and impacts on existing and future trails and open space projects. Vice-Mayor Gary Peterson was impressed with all the input…

Meanwhile, consultants to the Judicial Council could present their findings to the Public Advisory Group as early as August. The Group includes the city manager and mayor.