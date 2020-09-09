< Back to All News

One-Day Jones Fire Recovery Resource Center at Fairgrounds

Posted: Sep. 9, 2020 12:08 AM PDT

Even though many Nevada County residents are focused on dealing with the current Public Safety Power Shutoff, there are still a number of victims from the Jones Fire that also need support. To help victims of the fire connect with those resources, Nevada County is offering a one day Jones Fire Resource Center at the Nevada County Fairgrounds Wednesday afternoon and evening. Office of Emergency Services Manager, Paul Cummings, says it’s a one-stop-shop of resources.

Behavioral health and social services will be there to help people deal with the mental and emotional trauma of losing everything in a fire. The County Fire District will also have representation.

Cummings says part of the process is establishing a cost or valuation of what people lost in the fire.

Cummings says even though it was not something we ever want to happen, in general, the county responded well to the fire.

The Jones Fire Recovery Resource Center is only happening today from 2 PM until 7 PM at Gate 1 of the Fairgrounds.

