One Dead at Accident on South Auburn Street

Posted: Jul. 17, 2020 4:29 PM PDT

One person is dead following a vehicle accident in Grass Valley Friday afternoon. Nevada County Consolidated Batallion Chief
Joshua Sundee says units responded to a call around 2:30 PM .

Listen to Joshua Sundee

Sundee says the Jaws of Life were needed to extricate the driver of the vehicle that was pinned against the Charter School.
The injured person was transported to Sutter Roseville Hospital via ground ambulance for evaluation.
The accident is under investigation.
Traffic is impacted on the 174 Offramp from the Golden Center Freeway and on South Auburn Street.

