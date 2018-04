One person has died another is injured after fire broke out at the Nevada County Airport. CalFire Captain Nolan Hale says when crews responded around 8:30 this morning, smoke was coming from one of the hangars…

An air ambulance was called, but it was too late…

Another person was taken to Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital with unknown injuries, presumably from the smoke. The cause of the fire is unknown. Crews are still on scene with mop-up operations in place.

