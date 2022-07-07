One Dead One Injured North San Juan Crash

A fatal solo vehicle crash to report in North San Juan early Thursday morning. CHP Officer Jason Bice says it happened on Tyler Foote Road, east of Oak Tree Road…

click to listen to Officer Bice

The driver, 42-year-old Jamie Warmboe of Redwood City, sustained major injuries and had to be flown to Sutter Roseville Medical Center, where her exact condition was unknown. But Bice says a 39-year-old male passenger from Liberty, Texas was killed. And he also did not appear to be wearing his seatbelt…

click to listen to Officer Bice

The name of the man was not available yet. A dog in the vehicle was also injured. Bice says alcohol or drugs are not suspected factors.