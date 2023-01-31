< Back to All News

One Death One Major Injury In Head-On Crash

Posted: Jan. 31, 2023 11:35 AM PST

An 18-year-old Auburn youth has been killed, and a 78-year-old Grass Valley woman had major injuries, in a head-on collision on Rough and Ready Highway. It happened early Monday evening, just after dark, near Greenwood Road, which is just west of Grass Valley. CHP Officer Jason Bice says Joel Perez was driving a 2008 Infinity westbound…

Bice says what exactly caused Perez to cross into the opposite lane is not clear. He also was not wearing a seat belt….

Bice says it’s uncertain whether speeding was a factor, and there were no obvious signs of alcohol or drug use. Meanwhile, he says the driver of the other vehicle, Elise Durgin, was last reported to be in stable condition.

