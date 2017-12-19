< Back to All News

One Emergency Extended, Another Over

Posted: Dec. 19, 2017 7:07 AM PST

The Nevada County Board of Supervisors has to do it again. They are holding a special meeting this morning, which will last just a few minutes. The only item on the agenda is to extend the state of emergency from the McCourtney and Lobo fires another two weeks. By law, because it’s an environmental emergency, that has to be extended every 14 days, while other emergencies require every 30 days. The next regular board meeting isn’t until January 9. County Chief Information Steve Monaghan says at their regular meeting last week, one emergency has been eliminated…

Listen to Steve Monaghan 1

There are two emergencies resulting from the October wildfires, and they are now the only ones still in effect. Monaghan says there’s no longer any need to extend the storm emergency…

Listen to Steve Monaghan 2

Even though it’s been almost a year since last winter’s storms, Monaghan says that’s about a normal time frame.

