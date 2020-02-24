< Back to All News

One Fifth of County Voters Have Cast Their Ballots

Posted: Feb. 24, 2020 12:01 PM PST

More Republicans than Democrats have voted in Nevada County so far. Numbers released by the Nevada County Elections Department Friday show just under 14-thousand ballots had been turned in for the March 3 election, with about 68-hundred registered as Republican. There were just over 45-hundred Democratic ballots, and 675 more who were registered as No Party Preference that voted in the Democratic Primary. There are just over 68-thousand registered voters in Nevada County, meaning about one-in-five have voted already. No votes have actually been counted yet. That doesn’t happen until after the polls close on Election Night.

–gf

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha