One Fifth of County Voters Have Cast Their Ballots

More Republicans than Democrats have voted in Nevada County so far. Numbers released by the Nevada County Elections Department Friday show just under 14-thousand ballots had been turned in for the March 3 election, with about 68-hundred registered as Republican. There were just over 45-hundred Democratic ballots, and 675 more who were registered as No Party Preference that voted in the Democratic Primary. There are just over 68-thousand registered voters in Nevada County, meaning about one-in-five have voted already. No votes have actually been counted yet. That doesn’t happen until after the polls close on Election Night.

–gf