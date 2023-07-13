One Major Injury In Golden Ctr Fwy Crash

We have more details about a three-vehicle chain-reaction accident that occurred on the Golden Center Freeway Wednesday afternoon. And that caused one major injury to the driver of a 1996 Subaru Outback. CHP Officer Jason Bice says it occurred in the eastbound direction near Dorsey Drive, in the right lane…

That was the driver of a Ford F350 pickup, 33-year-old Aaron Coeurdel-Jimenez of Penn Valley. Bice says the collision then caused the driver of the Subaru to rear-end the driver of a Chevrolet Astro van. The Subaru driver then veered across the left lane and struck the center divider. Both lanes were closed for about an hour…

The driver of the Subaru, 22-year-old Luciano Muratore-Rivarola, had to be flown to Sutter-Roseville Medical Center. The town he was from was not available, but the vehicle had an expired Oregon license plate. The driver of the van, 71-year-old Michele Baker of Grass Valley, had minor injuries and did not require transportation to a medical facility. Coeurdel-Jiminez was transported to Sierra Nevada Memorial hospital, also with minor injuries.