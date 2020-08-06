< Back to All News

One More Day to File for NC City Council

Posted: Aug. 6, 2020 7:08 AM PDT

There is one more day for candidates interested in running for the vacant seat on the Nevada City City Council to file required paperwork. Deputy City Clerk, Gabrielle Chistakes, says as of earlier this week no one had officially submitted their documentation, but a couple of interested people pulled papers.

Names cannot be released until paperwork is submitted. Christakes says that it is best if a candidate gets more than the minimum number of required signatures. She says if a candidate is short of the required 20, they don’t make it on the ballot. Every signature is cross-checked to be sure they are city residents.

Filing closes at end of business on Friday.
The seat was vacated by former council person Reinette Senum when she chose to not to serve another term.

