One More Virtual Fun Day For The Center

Posted: Apr. 22, 2021 12:24 AM PDT

With spectator events still limited, the Center for the Arts in Grass Valley has a second Virtual Family Fun Day planned. It’s on Saturday, but it will be limited to one feature. Interim Marketing Coordinator, Jennifer Nobles, says AirAligned was originally intended to be the first Family Fun Day performance, following the extensive rennovations of the Center, a year ago….

Nobles says AirAligned brings the story of a young girl who finds herself behind the scenes at a circus. She says they specialize in aerial bungees, silks, and hoops, with two performances that are choreographed and athletically executed…

That’s at 10am on Saturday, which you can view on YouTube at no cost, although you do need to RSVP on the Center’s website. Earlier this month, the Center announced that they were already booking a number of shows on their stage, in front of an audience, for later in the year, or as soon as August, as the state plans for broader reopenings in June. And outdoor concerts are planned at the Fairgrounds in June or July.

