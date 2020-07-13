One Murder Charge Filed In Missing Man’s Death

One murder charge has been formally filed against a Grass Valley man, regarding the death of a man who’d been missing since March of last year. Assistant Nevada County District Attorney Chris Walsh says 42-year-old Aaron Sullivan faces a sentence of 25 years to life in prison, if convicted. He says the victim, 30-year-old Nathan Alwin, was considered a drifter who’d been living in the county for only a few months…

The remains were found recently at a home where Alwin had been staying, on Lime Kiln Road, after authorities received some witness accounts…

Walsh says Alwin came to the area for a job related to marijuana growing. But he says that’s not linked to his death. He says other people living at the home had wanted Alwin to move out and Sullivan took it upon himself to make that happen.