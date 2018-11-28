One No Contest Plea In T-Mobile Robbery Case

One of five Sacramento-area suspects in the October robbery and pursuit incident that started at the Grass Valley T-Mobile store has already pleaded no contest to reduced charges. Nevada County Deputy District Attorney Ed Grubaugh says he was pleased with the quick outcome regarding 18-year-old Darren Henderson…

The kidnapping charge was in reference to a store employee being moved to another part of the store. Grubaugh says Henderson originally faced a possible maximum sentence of seven years to life in prison. It’s now eight years and five months, while he thinks Henderson’s attorney will seek an even lighter penalty…

Sentencing is scheduled for January 18th. Meanwhile, 18-year-old Damiya Jones has yet to enter a plea, with her next scheduled court appearance set for December seventh. The case is also still pending for the third suspect, a 16-year-old boy whose name has not been released because of his age. The other two suspects were arrested outside of Nevada County. The T-Mobile was also robbed on November fifteenth, with four arrests made.