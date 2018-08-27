< Back to All News

One Person Stabbed During Brass Rail Brawl

Posted: Aug. 27, 2018 5:18 PM PDT

A reported brawl outside a North San Juan bar over the weekend resulted in one person being stabbed. Nevada County Sheriff’s Lieutenant Sam Brown says it occurred at the Brass Rail late Saturday night…

click to listen to Lt Brown

The condition of the victim is still not known. Brown says perhaps as many as 20 people may have been around, when officers arrived. But it’s not clear who were actually involved. No arrests have been made so far. And, as with many bar fights, when many participants and witnesses also tend to be intoxicated, Brown says it’s a challenge to sort out exactly what happened…

click to listen to Lt Brown

What sparked the fighting is also not known. Brown says the stabbing could also have been self-defense. The Brass Rail also has video surveillance which is being looked at.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha