One Person Stabbed During Brass Rail Brawl

A reported brawl outside a North San Juan bar over the weekend resulted in one person being stabbed. Nevada County Sheriff’s Lieutenant Sam Brown says it occurred at the Brass Rail late Saturday night…

The condition of the victim is still not known. Brown says perhaps as many as 20 people may have been around, when officers arrived. But it’s not clear who were actually involved. No arrests have been made so far. And, as with many bar fights, when many participants and witnesses also tend to be intoxicated, Brown says it’s a challenge to sort out exactly what happened…

What sparked the fighting is also not known. Brown says the stabbing could also have been self-defense. The Brass Rail also has video surveillance which is being looked at.