One Woman Show About Einstein in Auburn

What better way to tell the life story of Albert Einstein than with a one-woman show? That’s what Kres Mersky is doing this weekend in Auburn. Mersky wrote and stars in a play called ‘The Life and Times of A. Einstein’, and has performed it all over the country. Mersky tells about the early 20th century genius through his life-long secretary…

The woman was real, but Mersky says since not a lot was written about her, and also taking some poetic license, she developed the character on her own…

Mersky performed the show in Grass Valley in 2010. It’s at the State Theater in Auburn tomorrow and Sunday.

–gf