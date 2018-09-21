< Back to All News

One Woman Show About Einstein in Auburn

Posted: Sep. 21, 2018 7:07 AM PDT

What better way to tell the life story of Albert Einstein than with a one-woman show? That’s what Kres Mersky is doing this weekend in Auburn. Mersky wrote and stars in a play called ‘The Life and Times of A. Einstein’, and has performed it all over the country. Mersky tells about the early 20th century genius through his life-long secretary…

Listen to Kres Mersky 1

The woman was real, but Mersky says since not a lot was written about her, and also taking some poetic license, she developed the character on her own…

Listen to Kres Mersky 2

Mersky performed the show in Grass Valley in 2010. It’s at the State Theater in Auburn tomorrow and Sunday.

–gf

