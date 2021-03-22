Dispute Escalates Into Man Shot In Leg Penn Valley

More details regarding a shooting incident that happened over the past weekend in Penn Valley. Nevada County Sheriff’s Lieutenant Sean Scales says the victim and the suspect, 58-year-old Gregory Beck, had been arguing outside, on Lazy Valley Road Saturday afternoon. He says the victim then called a deputy to complain about the situation…

Scales says the victim was shot once in the leg…

Beck was arrested on three felony charges, after admitting to firing the shots which, he claims, were in the air and on the ground and not directly at the victim.