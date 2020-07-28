< Back to All News

Online Livestock Auction Countdown

Posted: Jul. 28, 2020 2:26 PM PDT

It’s been called the life blood of the Nevada County Fair. But what happens to the Junior Livestock and Ag Mechanics Auction when the Fair is cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic? You adapt; and that is what is happening this year as the livestock auction goes online for a three day event in August.
Nevada County Fairgrounds Manager, Patrick Eidman, says he is really impressed by how quickly the youth have adjusted to this year’s auction process.

Listen to Patrick Eidman

Tim Reid, the president of the Nevada County Livestock Producers, and vice principal at Nevada Union High School, says that 4H and FFA students thrive on problem solving getting ready for the Nevada County Fair, virtual auction or not.

Lsiten to Tim Reid


Both Eidman and Reid encourage you to get involved as a buyer in this year’s Junior Livestock and Ag Mechanics Auction, August 13th thru the 15th. To register as a buyer, go to the fairground’s website: Nevadacountyfair dot com.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha