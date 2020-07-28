Online Livestock Auction Countdown

It’s been called the life blood of the Nevada County Fair. But what happens to the Junior Livestock and Ag Mechanics Auction when the Fair is cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic? You adapt; and that is what is happening this year as the livestock auction goes online for a three day event in August.

Nevada County Fairgrounds Manager, Patrick Eidman, says he is really impressed by how quickly the youth have adjusted to this year’s auction process.

Tim Reid, the president of the Nevada County Livestock Producers, and vice principal at Nevada Union High School, says that 4H and FFA students thrive on problem solving getting ready for the Nevada County Fair, virtual auction or not.

Both Eidman and Reid encourage you to get involved as a buyer in this year’s Junior Livestock and Ag Mechanics Auction, August 13th thru the 15th. To register as a buyer, go to the fairground’s website: Nevadacountyfair dot com.