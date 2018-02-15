Only One Dispensary for Nevada City

It’s finally been decided…. There will only be one medical cannabis dispensary in Nevada City for the next year. After weeks of not knowing if there would be one dispensary or three the City Council voted not to change the original approved ordinance. The decision frustrating at least one of the two dispensaries that were not originally selected. Council member Evans Phelps had brought the possibility of approving all three dispensaries back to the table. But she eventually changed her mind.

Listen to Council Member Evans Phelps

Another factor was city staff’s desire to only have one dispensary. Phelps also said she was surprised when Growing Communities, one of the dispensaries not selected, asked the council to only go forward with one dispensary for the first year.

Council member Reinette Senum expressed her frustration with the process*

Council Member Reinette Senum

Senum speaking to frustrated members of the audience…

Valerie Moberg was the only council member to vote for three dispensaries.*

Council Member Valerie Moberg

Moberg also says the different dispensaries would also offer different products providing patients more options.

Renette Senum, Dave Parker and Duane Strawser all voted for one.

In an earlier agenda item, that also raised frustrations, the council was forced to delay approving four permits for potential marijuana manufacturing and analytic businesses.