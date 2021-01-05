Only One DUI Arrest For New Year’s Weekend

In addition to the fatal incident, there were six other accidents during New Year’s weekend in Nevada County. But CHP Officer Mike Steele says there was only one minor injury in those crashes. There was also only one DUI arrest…

Last year’s numbers were not available for this area. Steele says he’s not sure the lack of public New Year’s Eve activities, due to the pandemic, was a factor. But he says he has noticed a drop in traffic volume recently…

But statewide, the pandemic may have had a more noticeable impact. Steele says DUI arrests dropped from 491 to 442. The New Year’s Maximum Enforcement Period covered New Year’s Eve at 6pm through Sunday night at midnight.