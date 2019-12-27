< Back to All News

Only Two Christmas DUI Arrests in Nevada County

Posted: Dec. 27, 2019 3:15 PM PST

As usual, it was a fairly quiet Maximum Enforcement Period in Nevada County for the Christmas holiday. At the Grass Valley CHP Office, Commander George Steffenson says there were only two DUI arrests, including one that was linked to a non-injury solo vehicle accident on Bitney Springs Road, north of Douglas Lane, on Christmas Eve…

But, just like the upcoming New Year’s holiday, this year’s Maximum Enforcement Period lasted only 30 hours…

Steffenson says the shorter time frame was not related to any staffing concerns but just the way both holidays were scheduled on the calendar this year. The New Year’s Maximum Enforcement Period starts at 6 Tuesday evening and ends at midnight on Wednesday.

