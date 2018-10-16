Open House For Foley Library 111th Birthday

The Doris Foley Library for Historical Research, in Nevada City, is celebrating its 111th birthday Wednesday evening with an Open House. And County Librarian, Yolande Wilburn, says they’ll be showing off some significant equipment and technical upgrades they’ve been working on, over the last six months, with the help of Friends of the Library. That includes state-of-the-art microfilm readers and a digital scanner…

Wilburn says they’ve also done a lot of cleaning, including a stain glass window at the front of the library. They’re also replacing and cleaning old, worn out bookcases that will help open up the building more and enhance its historic feel. From its beginnings as a Carnegie library, in 1907, until its rebirth in 1991 as the county’s historical research branch, Wilburn says the Foley has served as an archive of local and genealogical history…

The Open House, at 211 Pine Street in Nevada City, is from 5 to 7:30 Wednesday evening.