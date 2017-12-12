Open Session Interviews Of Board Of Ed Applicants

It’s not often that someone leaves office before the term expires. But that’s what’s happened on the Nevada County Board of Education. Bob Altieri has decided to retire, after serving for 19 years. Superintendent of Schools Scott Lay says since the Board did not opt for the expense of a special election they will appoint a replacement. And that means interviewing the applicants in open session, at its meeting Wednesday afternoon. Lay says 4 people have applied for the Area 1 seat…

The candidates are: Sonya Sokolow, Heino Nikolai, Katy Schwartz, and Caleb Buckley. After the interviews are completed, the board will announce the appointment shortly afterward, with the replacement then sworn in. Lay says Altieri’s retirement was not unexpected…

The seat is up for election in November of 2018. The Board meets at 3 Wednesday afternoon.