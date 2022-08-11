Opening Day at the Fair!

Opening Day of the Nevada County Fair was as fantastic for attendees as they had anticipated it might be.

At the morning opening ceremonies people gathered ahead of time and were excited to be at a Fair with no restrictions. People were excited for various reason.

Here’s Marty Lombardi…

For some families, like Debbie Prisk Olsen, opening day has become a tradition.

Retired teachers Bill and Karen Mitchell have been attending and supporting the fair for decades.

Karen also helping out with the Lions Club, and also sharing a piece of local lore…

A number of school administrators were on hand for Scholar Day. County Superintendent Scott Lay happy to be there.

Grass Valley Mayor Ben Aguilar ready for food and fun.

Larry Aguilar has only missed one fair because he was in the service during Vietnam. He shared a story of a special sacrifice he made to be at the fair before going overseas.

Fair Board President Andrew Trygg looking forward to all of the kids.

Trygg also giving out the Fair Family of the Year award to another longtime Nevada County family.

After the ceremony, Dr. Josh Ettlin sharing one reason the fair is so important to him.

Some of the younger children were looking forward to their favorite things.

Older kids looking for thrills and treats.

Moms and grandmothers also enjoying the experience.

A number of Blue Ribbon Awards were handed out and 93 years young Arnie Romanello- a current Board Director- was inducted to the Fair Hall of Fame.

Dale Chase sharing that 64,000 tickets were presold… and 5100 exhibits had been entered into various displays and contests.

This group of friends shared what everyone is feeling.