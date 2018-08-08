Opening Festivities At Nevada County Fair

There were already a lot festivities on the Nevada County Fairgrounds, even before the gates opened for the first day Wednesday morning….

That’s local singing talent Kris Stepanian, doing a variation of “Meet Me In St. Louis” written by the father of Rose Thompson, a fair employee who worked there for over 40 years. It was recently discovered in the fair archives. Stepanian performed it at a breakfast inside the Special Events Tent, attended by a number of prominent local officials, employees, friends, and family members, as well as award recipients. Fair Board member Jeannette Royal praised the Nevada County Resource Conservation District for restoring Lions Lake at the fairgrounds…

The District was one of two Blue Ribbon Award recipients. After the one-hour breakfast, there was the flag raising ceremony and the national anthem, also sung by Stepanian, by Gate One. Then the gates opened, including for Pat Barden, of Grass Valley, along with her daughter, Christina, and nine-year-old granddaughter, Makenna. Makenna told KNCO’s Chris Gilbert about one attraction she’s looking forward to…

It was also announced at the breakfast that Treat Street hit one-million dollars in sales for the first time during last year’s Fair.