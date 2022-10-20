Opening Plans Resume For First Cannabis Store GV

After waiting for a legal challenge to its selection to be resolved, earlier this month, Grass Valley’s top applicant to be the city’s first retail cannabis store is moving forward again with opening plans. But City Manager Tim Kiser says he hasn’t heard about an opening date for Grass Valley Provisions…

That would be the Ag Natural building on Idaho Maryland Road. It’s been nearly two years since the Grass Valley City Council approved its ordinance regulating cannabis businesses. Kiser says he doesn’t think it’ll have a huge economic impact…

Only one more cannabis store could open, under the ordinance, and only if Grass Valley reaches a certain population threshhold. It also only allows a dispensary, processing, or manufacturing business in two areas. One is the uphill side of Idaho-Maryland Road, roughly between the Golden Center Freeway and Sutton Way. The other is off South Auburn Street near McKnight Way. The only store that’s opened in Nevada County, so far, is in Nevada City. The county has yet to approve one.