Operation Dry Water This Weekend For Boaters

Boaters will also be out in full force this holiday weekend. And the Nevada County Sheriff’s Department is participating in the annual Operation Dry Water, a national weekend dedicated to reducing DUI and accidents, or from Saturday through Monday. But normal patrols are still conducted on the Fourth of July, which is Tuesday, as well as throughout the summer. The program was established in 2009. This is the first year for Sheriff’s Deputy Jason Mackey…

Authorities say alcohol use continues to be the leading contributor in boating incidents. And the use of illegal as well as legal drugs can impair judgement and reaction time, creating dangerous circumstances while on the water…

Mackey says the Sheriff’s Department has patrol boats stationed at Rollins and Scotts Flat Lake, in the western county. Also, at Donner Lake and Boca Reservoir in the eastern county. He didn’t have any numbers on local citations, arrests, or accidents from last year. And Mackey also mentions that boat operators 50 and under need to also carry a California Boater Card.