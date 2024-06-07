Ophir Hill Fire Also Seeks Consolidation

The Ophir Hill Fire District Board has voted to join three other districts that have been seeking consolidation for the last year or so. That would have to be approved by the other district boards before Ophir Hill could officially become part of what’s now called the Nevada County Fire and Rescue District. County Supervisor Lisa Swarthout is on a subcommittee that recommended one-million dollars in stopgap funding, last year, to keep the Rough and Ready station open, and also allow more time for consolidation with the Penn Valley and County Consolidated districts. That’s was approved by the full Board. Swarthout says she’s not surprised to hear that Ophir Hill also wants to join. But she wonders where this trend ends…

click to listen to Lisa Swarthout

At their previous meeting, the Board of Supervisors also approved giving the process more time, or through 2026…

click to listen to Lisa Swarthout

It’s up to the Local Agency Formation Commission to ultimately approve the consolidation.