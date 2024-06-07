< Back to All News

Ophir Hill Fire Also Seeks Consolidation

Posted: Jun. 7, 2024 3:54 PM PDT

The Ophir Hill Fire District Board has voted to join three other districts that have been seeking consolidation for the last year or so. That would have to be approved by the other district boards before Ophir Hill could officially become part of what’s now called the Nevada County Fire and Rescue District. County Supervisor Lisa Swarthout is on a subcommittee that recommended one-million dollars in stopgap funding, last year, to keep the Rough and Ready station open, and also allow more time for consolidation with the Penn Valley and County Consolidated districts. That’s was approved by the full Board. Swarthout says she’s not surprised to hear that Ophir Hill also wants to join. But she wonders where this trend ends…

click to listen to Lisa Swarthout

At their previous meeting, the Board of Supervisors also approved giving the process more time, or through 2026…

click to listen to Lisa Swarthout

It’s up to the Local Agency Formation Commission to ultimately approve the consolidation.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha