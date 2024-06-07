Ophir Hill Fire Struggles In Grand Jury Report

As the Nevada County Grand Jury ends its one-year term in less than a month, more reports are being released. And that includes an investigation of the Ophir Hill Fire Protection District. Grand Jury Foreperson, Debbie Heller, says it was in response to a complaint, without providing any specifics. But the report says the District, which is in the Cedar Ridge area, continues to lack sufficient funding to provide adequate and timely responses to fire and medical calls…

The report says the district hasn’t been able to attract and retain additional personnel. They also had to give up one important piece of equipment, because they couldn’t afford to repair it. And it says the results are reliance on help from surrounding districts whenever more than one piece of equipment is necessary. An increase in the annual assessment is recommended. But Heller says even that won’t be enough, that consolidation with other districts is the ultimate solution…

The report says if those recommendations aren’t adopted within 60 days, the Board of Supervisors should immediately conduct an assessment of Ophir Hill operations, to determine if the community continues to be at risk.