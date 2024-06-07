< Back to All News

Ophir Hill Fire Struggles In Grand Jury Report

Posted: Jun. 7, 2024 3:57 PM PDT

As the Nevada County Grand Jury ends its one-year term in less than a month, more reports are being released. And that includes an investigation of the Ophir Hill Fire Protection District. Grand Jury Foreperson, Debbie Heller, says it was in response to a complaint, without providing any specifics. But the report says the District, which is in the Cedar Ridge area, continues to lack sufficient funding to provide adequate and timely responses to fire and medical calls…

click to listen to Debbie Heller

The report says the district hasn’t been able to attract and retain additional personnel. They also had to give up one important piece of equipment, because they couldn’t afford to repair it. And it says the results are reliance on help from surrounding districts whenever more than one piece of equipment is necessary. An increase in the annual assessment is recommended. But Heller says even that won’t be enough, that consolidation with other districts is the ultimate solution…

click to listen to Debbie Heller

The report says if those recommendations aren’t adopted within 60 days, the Board of Supervisors should immediately conduct an assessment of Ophir Hill operations, to determine if the community continues to be at risk.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha