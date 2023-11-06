< Back to All News

Opponents Gear Up Again To Oppose Idaho Maryland

Posted: Nov. 6, 2023 12:11 AM PST

A little over a month before Nevada County Supervisors consider the vested rights petition for the Idaho Maryland Mine proposal, opponents are fine-tuning arguments against it. That includes the Community Environmental Advocates Foundation. The group’s president, Ralph Silberstein, says since they issued an initial statement about the petition, in August, they’ve found more specific legal history that vested rights can only be granted if a mine has been in continuous operation. All mining ceased by 1957…

click to listen to Ralph Silberstein

Rise Grass Valley asserts that operations have been suspended, but not ceased. But Silberstein says the EPA has determined it’s an abandoned mine…

click to listen to Ralph Silberstein

Rise Grass Valley refers to the 1996 Hansen Brothers ruling from the State Supreme Court in 1996, which awarded vested rights to an aggregate processing operation. They say the court recognized that ceasing operations for long periods of time does not constitute abandonment. The County Planning Commission rejected the reopening of the Idaho Maryland Mine last spring. County Supervisors were scheduled to hear an appeal in October. But the vested rights hearing, scheduled for December 13th, has pushed back that other proceeding until next year.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha