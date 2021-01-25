Optimistic Future with Transition of Power

With a transition of power in Washington DC and the new President in office for just five days, many Nevada County residents feel optimistic about the direction the United States is headed with a new leader at the helm.

Listen to Opinions

Listen to Opinions

People also seem positive about President Biden’s focus on is getting ahead of COVID and getting more vaccines in arms of citizens.

Listen to Opinions

Listen to Opinions

And there is at least one person that still believes shutting down the economy was a bad decision.

Listen to Opinion

And with all of the concern about alleged voter fraud, and political unrest and concern leading up to the transition, at least one peron chose to disconnect.

Listen to Opinion

Today marks the beginning of Joe Biden’s first full week as President.