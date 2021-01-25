< Back to All News

Optimistic Future with Transition of Power

Posted: Jan. 25, 2021 7:33 AM PST

With a transition of power in Washington DC and the new President in office for just five days, many Nevada County residents feel optimistic about the direction the United States is headed with a new leader at the helm.

Listen to Opinions
Listen to Opinions

People also seem positive about President Biden’s focus on is getting ahead of COVID and getting more vaccines in arms of citizens.

Listen to Opinions
Listen to Opinions

And there is at least one person that still believes shutting down the economy was a bad decision.

Listen to Opinion

And with all of the concern about alleged voter fraud, and political unrest and concern leading up to the transition, at least one peron chose to disconnect.

Listen to Opinion

Today marks the beginning of Joe Biden’s first full week as President.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha