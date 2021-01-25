Optimistic Future with Transition of Power

With a transition of power in Washington DC and the new President in office for just five days, many Nevada County residents feel optimistic about the direction the United States is headed with a new leader at the helm.
People also seem positive about President Biden’s focus on is getting ahead of COVID and getting more vaccines in arms of citizens.
And there is at least one person that still believes shutting down the economy was a bad decision.
And with all of the concern about alleged voter fraud, and political unrest and concern leading up to the transition, at least one peron chose to disconnect.
Today marks the beginning of Joe Biden’s first full week as President.
