Opting Out of Distance Learning

Though many school districts around the state are being mandated to start the year under distance education, schools in Nevada County have an option since the county is not on the state’s watch list. However, the high school district and Grass Valley School District have announced they will begin the year under distance education. As a result, at least one family is upset and will not have their child be part of such a program. Eric Christen has been very vocal about how the community is responding to COVID-19 and is pulling his child from Bear River High School. Christen is holding a press conference at Bear River High School at 11:00 AM to publicly pull his daughter. He hopes that interested families will attend to learn about educational options for high school students.

Christen says that along with withdrawing his daughter, he wants to provide other families with information and options outside of the high school district.

Christen is also a leader in the movement to have an alternate county fair on private property at the end of August.