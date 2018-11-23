Organ Concert to Benefit Fire Victims

A couple of local musicians have organized a benefit concert to raise funds for victims of the Camp Fire. Thomas Greathouse and Walt Strony are spearheading a Dueling Organs Benefit Concert Sunday at Peace Lutheran Church in Grass Valley.

The duo are working together again to help those in need.

Listen to Thomas Greathouse and Walt Strony

The musicians work with multiple choirs, and have combined efforts to create a unique musical experience.

The concert features two pieces of music from Richard Purvis, a famous composer/organist from San Francisco.

The 4PM concert is free- but donations will be gracioulsy accepted and used to benefit fire victims in Butte County.

A wine and cheese reception follows the cocnert.