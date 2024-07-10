< Back to All News

Organics Waste Rate Option Approved Grass Valley

Posted: Jul. 10, 2024 3:16 PM PDT

Just how much more Grass Valley Waste Management customers will be paying, in order to comply with the state’s food waste mandate, has been determined. A committee of staff and City Council members had been hopeful that a rate model where garbage and recycling would be picked up every other week and organics every week would result in significant cost savings. But it was determined that there would be no significant savings, compared to a three-cart bundled rate that was approved by the Council at its meeting Tuesday night. That model features weekly garbage and organics collection, with recycling every other week. That will raise rates by around nine-dollars a month for most customers. Bob Branstrom was among councilmembers who praised Waste Management’s outreach efforts so far. But he indicated more could be done…

Meanwhile, the city’s Deputy Public Works Director, Zac Quentmeyer, said staff will continue to look at other options to bring rates down more…

Some councilmembers had also been concerned that collecting garbage every other week could mean odor issues and attract more animals. The change will take effect early next year, or after Waste Management completes construction on a new facility designed to process organic waste at its McCourtney Road transfer station.

