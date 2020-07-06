Organizers Happy With Parade and Fireworks Show

So. Was it worth it? Grass Valley City Manager Tim Kiser was the one who organized Saturday’s Fourth of July neighborhood parade and fireworks show. He says he’s pretty happy with the way it turned out. He says a lot of people came out of their front doors or walked over from nearby streets to enjoy the brief parade…

Listen to Tim Kiser 1

Only the city managers and city council members from Grass Valley and Nevada City were riding on just a few vehicles, including a fire engine and street sweeper–all to observe and promote social distancing. Kiser says the fireworks show that night also achieved its objective…

Listen to Tim Kiser 2

There were still plenty of people who lighted illegal fireworks, but the hope was not to increase that activity and give people an alternative. No public money was used to fund the fireworks display–launched from the Dorsey Marketplace development site.

–gf