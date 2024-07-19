Original Mining Technology Now A Landmark

Another historical landmark has been designated by Nevada County Supervisors. And it spotlights a little-known part of the county’s goldmining history. Bernie Zimmerman, with the Historical Landmarks Commission, says Hispanics were actually the first people here to find a way to extract gold from ore. And they did that by using what was known as an arrastra, a dragging device that featured a large rock for crushing the ore. Part of one was recently discovered in the Tahoe National Forest. Zimmerman says many of the original 49ers had no knowledge or experience in mining when they came out here from eastern parts of the country..

Zimmerman says arrastras were a cheaper and more practical alternative before the advent of stamp mills. This one is believed to be the only example of original Mexican or Chilean mining technology still in Nevada County and it remains on the site where it was originally used…

Zimmerman says the precise location is not being revealed, due to vandalism concerns and there will also be no plaque. But this landmark will be featured in the next edition of the Commission’s book “Exploring Nevada County”, a guide to all of the county’s historical landmarks.