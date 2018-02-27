< Back to All News

Ose Drops Out Of Governor Race

Posted: Feb. 27, 2018 12:57 AM PST

After entering the race only about a month ago, former congressman Doug Ose has dropped out of the Republican race for governor. Ose says a lack of fundraising was a major factor…

Just a week ago, Ose appeared at a forum featuring the three major Republican candidates at the Alta Sierra Golf and Country Club. At that event, a number of people in the audience were concerned about a more crowded field decreasing the chances that a GOP candidate could win enough votes in the June Primary to appear on the November ballot. Nevada County Republican Women Federated vice-president Elaine Meckler, whose group put on the forum, said they did publicly support that. But she was pleased to hear the news…

The announcement leaves Assemblyman Travis Allen, along with John Cox, as the top two remaining Republican candidates. Meckler says Republican Women Federated does not endorse anyone specifically and feels either man will be a good choise. Ose also has no preference at this time.

