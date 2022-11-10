< Back to All News

Other Local Election Results

Posted: Nov. 10, 2022 1:00 PM PST

There are four other competitive election results in Nevada County to pass along. Michael Dunham, Cynthia McCoy are the top two votegetters for three open seats on the Chicago Park Elementary School Board. Meanwhile, Dustin Mooers and Joe Henson are tied the third seat. In the Pleasant Ridge Union School District, the top three votegetters for three open seats are Peggy Delgado Fava, Kelly McKinley, and Deanne Opdahl. The top three votegetters for three open seats in the Nevada County Consolidated District are Keith Gruenberg, Barry Dorland, and Jon Hall. And in the North San Juan Fire Protection District, the top three for three open seats are Bruce Boyd, Samantha Hinrichs, and Tim Tschantz. Also, Measure X passed, which authorizes the Penn Valley Fire Protection District to, once again, spend existing tax revenue.

