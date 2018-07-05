Other NID Reservoir Summer Levels Fluctuate More

Blazing summertime temperatures are also driving recreationists to the Nevada Irrigation District’s nine reservoirs. And while Rollins and Scotts Flat are close to full most of the time, NID Water Operations Manager Chip Close says levels are the smaller ones have more significant ups and downs…

click to listen to Chip Close

Close says while total precipitation has been close to average, the amount that fell as snow was below average…

click to listen to Chip Close

Close says while nearly every reservoir did fill this year, the less than average runoff meant many did not stay full very long and the withdrawal from storage started a little sooner than a typical season. For real time levels, go to “NID water dot-com”.