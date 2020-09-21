< Back to All News

Out and About In Grass Valley

Posted: Sep. 21, 2020 6:00 AM PDT

Saturday brought clean air, warm sun, and a chance for people to get out in the community. In Grass Valley there was a sidewalk sale taking place on several streets around the temporary plaza on Mill Street. A number of people were out enjoying the event.

Listen to Visitors

A number of others were also taking advantage of outdoor seating and local specials at various eating and drinking establishments on Mill St.

Listen to Visitors

Along with eating and drinking and shopping, people were just enjoying a chance to take a break.

Listen to Visitors

The annual sidewalk sale provided shoppers a chance to look through end of season sales most of the day Saturday.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha