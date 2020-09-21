Out and About In Grass Valley

Saturday brought clean air, warm sun, and a chance for people to get out in the community. In Grass Valley there was a sidewalk sale taking place on several streets around the temporary plaza on Mill Street. A number of people were out enjoying the event.

A number of others were also taking advantage of outdoor seating and local specials at various eating and drinking establishments on Mill St.

Along with eating and drinking and shopping, people were just enjoying a chance to take a break.

The annual sidewalk sale provided shoppers a chance to look through end of season sales most of the day Saturday.