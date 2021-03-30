Outdoor Concerts and Grad Ceremonies May Resume

Outdoor concerts may also resume soon, along with sports. Nevada County Public Information Officer Taylor Wolfe says new guidelines from the California Department of Public Health will allow such concerts, as well as graduation ceremonies, starting April first, with the usual COVID restrictions. The county is currently in the Red Tier…

For Red Tier counties, that means spectators would be limited to 20-percent capacity. It would also be for in-state spectators only, with reserved seating, and tickets only available in advance and not at the gate. It would be 33-percent capacity for the Orange Tier. And Wolfe says that also increases optimism about having the Nevada County Fair this summer…

With graduation ceremonies, school staff, performers, students, and families would all be counted toward any capacity limit. But hugging and handshaking would still be discouraged, except for family members. Outdoor facilities should also be designed in a way that provides operators the ability to fully control the flow of attendees.