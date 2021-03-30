< Back to All News

Outdoor Concerts and Grad Ceremonies May Resume

Posted: Mar. 30, 2021 11:11 AM PDT

Outdoor concerts may also resume soon, along with sports. Nevada County Public Information Officer Taylor Wolfe says new guidelines from the California Department of Public Health will allow such concerts, as well as graduation ceremonies, starting April first, with the usual COVID restrictions. The county is currently in the Red Tier…

click to listen to Taylor Wolfe

For Red Tier counties, that means spectators would be limited to 20-percent capacity. It would also be for in-state spectators only, with reserved seating, and tickets only available in advance and not at the gate. It would be 33-percent capacity for the Orange Tier. And Wolfe says that also increases optimism about having the Nevada County Fair this summer…

click to listen to Taylor Wolfe

With graduation ceremonies, school staff, performers, students, and families would all be counted toward any capacity limit. But hugging and handshaking would still be discouraged, except for family members. Outdoor facilities should also be designed in a way that provides operators the ability to fully control the flow of attendees.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha