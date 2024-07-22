< Back to All News

Outdoor Swimming Safe Practices Ramped Up

Posted: Jul. 22, 2024 12:11 AM PDT

The recent drownings in the Yuba River, as well as Scotts Flat Lake, over the Fourth of July weekend, have Nevada County doubling down on safety messaging. All three victims were young men in their 20’s. And Consolidated Fire Chief Patrick Sullivan, appearing on “KNCO: Insight”, stressed the importance of giving some thought to any outdoor swimming plans…

None of the three victims were wearing life jackets. Sullivan said many people overestimate their swimming abilities with unfamiliar bodies of water…

Other tips include entering unknown or shallow waters feet first, to avoid potential hazards, and watch for sudden drop-offs that can change water depth unexpectedly. Parents are also reminded to keep a close watch on children, as well as pets, near the water at all times. Also, don’t consume alcohol or drugs before or during water activities, as they impair judgement and coordination. And water recreationists should also know that cell phone service may be limited in river canyons. Call boxes are available at the major crossings.

