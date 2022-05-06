Outdoor Theatre On Wolf Trail Begins

Grass Valley’s scenic Wolf Creek Trail is about to become a springtime venue for a series of outdoor theatre performances. Each Saturday in May, starting tomorrow, organizers say audiences will be inspired, as they explore their relationship with nature. Project Wild Edges is a multi-media project. Co-creative director, Jenny Hale, says it’s a part of an appreciation of the trail, which was created from another extreme weather event, a sinkhole which occurred from days of heavy rains in 2017…

The cast consists of creative movers who portray forest animals and elements of nature. Hale says through art, dance, and word every performance is a powerful, personal experience that ends in an open, environmental discussion called “Speaking of Nature”. It’s facilitated by a local expert…

There are two performances each Saturday, starting at 4pm and 6:30pm. Tickets are 20-dollars.