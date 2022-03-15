Outdoor Visitor Safety Fund Available

Funding to address impacts from the surge of outdoor recreation in Nevada County, because of two years of indoor pandemic restrictions, is now available. County Projects Administrator, Ariel Lovett, says it’s 850-thousand dollars in one-time grants that are available for qualifying nonprofits, businesses, and special purpose districts…

Lovett says grants from the Outdoor Visitor Safety Fund are expected to range from 10-thousand to 100-thousand dollars and will be capped at 200-thousand dollars. Nearly a year ago, the Board of Supervisors allocated 30-percent of its allotment from the American Rescue Plan Act, of five-point-eight million dollars, to promote community and economic resiliency…

The county says competitive proposals should be collaborative, highly leveraged, and shovel-ready for either this year’s or next year’s recreation seasons. If you’re interested in applying, go to “My Nevada County dot-com”. Awards are expected to be announced in June.