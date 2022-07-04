Outdoor Visitor Safety Grants Awarded

As thousands enjoy Nevada County’s outdoor amenities on this holiday, the Board of Supervisors has taken further steps to upgrade and preserve them. Recreation has been identified as one the Board’s top priorities for 2022. So they’ve approved a number of grant awards, with about half of the 850-thousand dollars in funding coming from the American Rescue Plan Act. Projects Administrator Ariel Lovett outlined nine agreements with a number of stakeholders to the Board…

Lovett said that included the “Outdoor Visitor Safety Fund” for such things as the South Yuba River Citizen League’s River Ambassador Program. Also, Bear Yuba Land Trust’s Trailkeeper Program…

Other notable awardees included the Bicyclists of Nevada County, Nevada Irrigation District, and the Truckee Trails Foundation.