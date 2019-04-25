< Back to All News

Outreach Being Done to Help Prevent Measles

Posted: Apr. 25, 2019 12:02 PM PDT

With surrounding counties seeing more measles cases, and an outbreak in other parts of the state, Nevada County’s health officer has giiven a presentation to the Board of Supervisors about the dangers of the disease. Doctor Ken Cutler told the board that the health department is continuing to do outreach about the importance of vaccinations. Nevada County’s rate was 81 percent in 2017, which is a vast improvement over 2012 when it was 68 percent, but still well below the state rate of 95 percent…

Cutler says a person can tranmit the disease from four days before they start to develop a rash, to four days after…

There have been three recent cases in Sacramento County–all from the same family which recently traveled internationally. Placer County, Butte County, and several places in the Bay Area have all seen several cases this year.

